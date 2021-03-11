Rs 36 lakh paid to kin of 12 infants who died after consuming cough syrup in J&K

New Delhi, April 29
Acting on the recommendation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the J&K administration has finally paid the monetary relief of Rs 36 lakh to the next of kin of the 12 infants who died after consuming a spurious cough syrup.
The incident happened in Ramnagar, Udhampur, during December 2019 and January 2020. The commission had registered the case on the basis of a complaint dated April 30, 2020.
The commission had on Friday said that initially, in response to its notices, the UT administration had defended itself and maintained that there was no scope for any complacency on the part of its drugs control unit.
The commission found the administration’s contention unacceptable. It had further observed that the department had failed to keep a regular vigil on the contamination and contents of the medicine sold within its jurisdiction and hence the UT was vicariously liable for the negligence and for the payment of the monetary relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased children.
Reportedly, the J&K High Court had upheld the commission’s recommendation for payment of relief.
