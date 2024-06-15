Rs 4 lakh reward for villagers who foiled narco-smuggling bid

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 14

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday rewarded five border residents of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, who bravely foiled a major cross border narco-smuggling bid, which led to the recovery of massive consignment of drugs in April this year.

Police in its official statement informed that Police Headquarters, J&K, sanctioned reward money of Rs 4 lakh in favour of five border residents (names withheld) for their “heroic display of bravery and patriotic act”.

“The narco-smuggling bid was foiled in Makdi village, which is one of the villages located ahead of Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), referred to as LoC fence,” the official statement read.

Notably, heroin weighing about 8.5 kg was seized initially, with subsequent recovery of another 1.44 kg, making a total of 9.94 kg, which was recovered by the police in this case, registered under Sections 8, 21, 23 NDPS Act at Nowshera police station.

Alongside recoveries of narcotics, a major cross border smuggling racket has also been busted following the swift sharing of intel by these border residents. Four smugglers have been arrested and interrogated so far, with continued efforts to unearth other linkages as well as those operating from own side of LoC.

“Jammu and Kashmir police has once again reiterated its resolve to carry forward its fight against transnational crimes especially narco-terror crimes by seeking and motivating general public’s active participation in noble cause,” the statement read.

