Rs 91-crore project approved for revival of J&K silk industry

PTI

Jammu, January 15

The J&K administration has approved a project worth Rs 91 crore for the revival and revitalisation of silk industry in the UT through technological interventions, an official said on Sunday.

The project, which contains end-to-end interventions, right from availability of mulberry leaves to better seed and worm production and finally augmentation of reeling facilities, shall double the number of cocoons produced in J&K and boost value addition by establishment of an automatic reeling facility at Jammu, the official said.

J&K is known for its high-quality bivoltine silk and has the potential to become a major silk producing hub in the country.

“Sericulture is the only cash crop that ensures significant returns in a short span of time, earning it a special place in the rural economy. Although the state produces high-quality bivoltine cocoons, productivity and total cocoon output are low,” Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo said, highlighting the broad contours of the sanctioned project. Similarly, he said cocoon yields were half of the national average.