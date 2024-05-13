RSETI provides free training to women to make them self-reliant

ANI

Rajouri, May 12

The Rural Development and Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI) is providing free training to women in tailoring and other occupational courses to make them self-reliant in Rajouri district.

Giving details, RSETI Director Raman Sharma said, “We have trained 353 candidates last year in different activities. We have mobilised a few candidates from ourselves and a few are through NRLM and remaining are from Khadi village board. For 2024-25, MoRD has given us a target of 1000 candidates. For that, we have started batches as per plan. One batch on dairy farming has just concluded. Candidates were sponsored by NRLM. Candidates of the self-help group train with us.”

He further said that this year they had already trained three batches. “Another batch is on women tailoring, whom we have mobilised ourselves. Till now, we have trained three batches consisting a total of 70 people.”

A trainee appealed to all women in Rajouri to get training here and generate income. “We have been provided training by RSETI for one week. The facilities are good here. The trainer told us well about business and how to become self-reliant. I want other women to join so that they can establish their own businesses and generate income,” she said.

