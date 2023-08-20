RSS-BJP placing own people in institutions, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI

New Delhi, August 19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the RSS-BJP are placing their own people in key parts of the institutional structure of the country and even ministers have to work with RSS people to make decisions in their respective ministries.

Laughable Rahul’s allegations are laughable. There is no RSS person in the ministries. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister

Gandhi made the claim during an interaction with youngsters at an event in Leh on Friday. “The foundation of freedom in India is the Constitution. The Constitution is a set of rules and you set the constitution into action by setting up institutions which support the vision of the Constitution - the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Planning Commission, the forces, all these elements,” he said.

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said his allegations were laughable and there was no RSS person in the ministries with which the ministers work. On Saturday, Gandhi undertook a journey on a motorcycle from Leh to Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.

