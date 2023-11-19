RTO services suspended for vehicles lacking fitness certificates

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 18

The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir issued a directive on Saturday mandating the suspension of all services for vehicles lacking valid fitness certificates and route permits.

The move comes in response to a recent fatal accident in Chenab valley and aligns with discussions held at the highest levels regarding road safety measures.

An official statement from the Kashmir Regional Transport Officer Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari stated, “In view of the recent fatal accident in Chenab valley and with reference to the meetings held on the issue of road accidents at the highest level, all the passenger vehicles that do not possess a valid fitness certificate and route permit shall be suspended for all services.”

The decision aims to bolster road safety measures in the Valley and ensure that essential regulatory requirements are adhered to by transporters.

This development follows a tragic incident in Doda, where a bus carrying 55 passengers plunged into a gorge, resulting in the loss of 37 lives and leaving 19 others injured.

