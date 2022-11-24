 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case: Yasin Malik appears in court through videoconferencing : The Tribune India

Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case: Yasin Malik appears in court through videoconferencing

Rubaiya was freed five days later when the then VP Singh government, supported by BJP, released five terrorists in exchange



PTI

Jammu, November 24

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik appeared before a special court here via videoconferencing on Thursday and cross-examined a witness in the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of then Union home minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a terror financing case, was not produced in the court physically due to a Ministry of Home Affairs order restricting his movement.

Senior Public Prosecutor S K Bhat told reporters, “Today, accused Yasin Malik participated in the trial through videoconferencing...and did not oppose cross-examining the witness.”

“I made a submission before the court as a CBI representative that production warrant should not be issued as he participated in the trial. Court accepted that and no production warrant was issued,” he said.

The court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to produce the rest of the witnesses on the next date of hearing on December 23.

Rubaiya did not appear for the hearing, as her exemption application had earlier been approved by the court.

Bhat said two witnesses were scheduled to record their statements in the court. While one of them, a retired doctor, was present in the court, the other was in Saudi Arabia and could not join the trial, he said.

Another witness’ exemption application was approved by the court as he was reported to be undergoing dialysis, he said.

The retired doctor’s statement was recorded in the court in the presence of Yasin Malik, he said.

Bhat said that Malik seeking his physical appearance in the court was a ploy to delay the trial. “Due to security reasons, it is not feasible to produce him here,” he said.

During the last hearing on July 15, Rubaiya had identified five accused, including Malik. Rubaiya was abducted from near Lal Ded Hospital on December 8, 1989. She was freed five days later after the then VP Singh government, supported by the BJP, released five terrorists in exchange.

Now living in Tamil Nadu, Rubaiya is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over the case in early 1990.

Malik, 56, is lodged in Tihar Jail after he was sentenced by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in May. He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror financing case registered by the NIA.

Malik had observed a 10-day hunger strike from July 22 after the Centre did not respond to his plea to physically appear in the Jammu court hearing in the abduction case.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

2
Himachal

Rs 1-crore fake drugs of top brands seized from Baddi godown, three arrested

3
Nation

Udaipur horror: ‘Tantrik’ pours 50 tubes of superglue on naked couple in ‘compromising position’ before killing them

4
Punjab

Probe order papers in plot allotment scam go missing

5
Delhi

AIIMS server down after suspected ransomware attack, all services being run manually; probe launched

6
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

7
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

8
Nation

What was mechanism to pick Election Commissioner Arun Goel, produce appointment file: Supreme Court to govt

9
Nation

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

10
Brand Connect

Gold Coast Keto Gummies Maggie Beer Australia: - Scam Exposed - ViaKeto Gummies AU | Is It Gold Coast Keto Trusted Results?

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

‘Woh bhi kya din thay’: Food bill from 1985 with ‘Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5’ goes viral
Trending

'Woh bhi kya din thay': Food bill from 1985 with 'Shahi Paneer for Rs 8, Dal Makhani for Rs 5' goes viral

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India: Study
Health

High amounts of harmful chemicals found in sanitary napkins sold in India, claims study

Top News

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

Remarks further widen fissures in Rajasthan Congress

Sachin Pilot hits back after Gehlot’s traitor barb; says CM ‘calls me nikamma, naakara, gaddar; defies my upbringing to use such language’

Sachin Pilot hits back after Gehlot’s traitor barb; says CM ‘calls me nikamma, naakara, gaddar; defies my upbringing to use such language’

Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over chief ministe...

Centre places original file of appointment of Election Commissioner Arun Goel before SC Constitution Bench

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Police sources verify the origin of information

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

The issue led to an outrage in some quarters as women rights...


Cities

View All

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

12 booked for public display of weapons in Amritsar

Case registered against 65 for blocking NH in Tarn Taran district

SGPC concerned over traffic logjam effect on tourist footfall in holy city Amritsar

Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Differently abled hold march over sacking of employees

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

Chandigarh Administration for disciplinary action against ‘erring’ HCS officer

3 organ recipients get dengue from infected donor; 2 die

70-yr-old man axes son’s wife to death in Barwala

Punjab VB team searches ex-cop’s Karoran resort

Chandigarh earns bragging rights, to showcase cycle infra at meet

Cyber attack: AIIMS-Delhi digital services down for second day

Cyber attack: AIIMS-Delhi digital services down for second day

Shahi Imam agrees to withdraw order restricting entry of women in Jama masjid after LG request

Second session of polygraph test on Shradha murder accused Aaftab Poonawala under way

MCD polls: BJP will scrap factory licences if voted to power, says Delhi unit president

Back from rehabilitation centre, drug addict ‘kills’ 4 of family in Delhi

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Latifpura occupants get eviction notice from Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar Development Authority starts e-auction for prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala

Nurmahal civic body president defeats no-confidence vote

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for brandishing guns

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar, student cracks AFCAT in 1st attempt

Income tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

Seven of two gangs held in loot, vehicle-theft cases in Ludhiana

Sub-inspector, 2 accomplices nabbed with 846-gm heroin

Cop arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe

‘Complete projects that missed deadlines’

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

Patiala girl Mannat Kashyap who failed to find coaching when young, now in India Under-19 women’s cricket squad

240 Patiala jail inmates found infected with hepatitis C, tally may go up

International conference on 300th birth anniv of Waris Shah concludes at Punjabi University

Phones, tobacco found on Patiala jail premises

Public grievances addressed as part of Jan Suvidha camp in Patiala