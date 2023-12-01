Rules soon to curb inflammatory social media posts in J&K: Swain

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 30

DGP RR Swain on Thursday said that forwarding any message or post on social media, which could create disturbance or cause rift among different communities, would invite strict action.

The DGP said new rules were being formulated and would be notified soon after getting approval of the competent authority. While talking to mediapersons in Jammu, he said, “We will bring rules wherein any kind of content which threatens the communal harmony will invite legal action. The content will also include any threat message by a person or a terror organisation against anyone. Sharing and forwarding such a message will invite action,” he said.

‘Ignore rumours’ The people of the Valley shouldn’t pay heed to the rumours and false reports. We have to be cautious against those trying to disturb the sentiments. —RR Swain, DGP

“If a person receives such a message and reports it to the concerned police authority, he will be out of the criminal liability. But if a post which can cause disturbance in society is forwarded by a person, he will automatically become part of the crime,” the DGP said.

Talking about the situation in the Valley after an alleged blasphemous post by a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) which has caused tension in the Muslim majority region, Swain said a case had been registered against the accused and law was taking its course. The DGP informed that while action had been initiated against the accused, there were some vested interests who wanted to create turmoil in Kashmir over the incident. “This is the responsibility of the police to safeguard the interests of every community. We cannot allow any person to hurt the religious sentiments of others,” he said.

“The case was registered quickly. It will be taken to the logical conclusion. However, people should not allow elements with vested interests to take advantage of the situation,” the DGP stressed and added that it had been found during investigation that messages intending to create tension in Kashmir being floated on social media had Pakistan origin. “Images and messages are being designed and are being sent to this side (of the border). Their aim is to create tension. Pakistan is pushing forward such things on industrial scale. However, many things cannot be disclosed due to operational confidentiality,” the DGP said. He urged the people of the Valley not to pay heed to the rumours and false reports. “Brotherhood is the pride of Kashmiri society. We have to be cautious against those trying to disturb the religious sentiments for their own benefit,” he said.

To a question whether there would be any action against political parties who try to fuel unrest, the DGP said, “The J&K Police are the custodian of law. Wheels of the law will operate in a sense that if a particular action has been done deliberately with malicious intent that leads to loss of life, loss of property, law will take action against them (political leaders).”

He also said that statements, whether those falling under freedom of expression and dissent or are linked to a conspiracy to escalate violence, would be investigated. “Such statements will be investigated — the communication traced and discussions and meetings scrutinised — to uncover any backdoor manipulation,” he said while replying to a question about statements issued by various political leaders across the UT.

(With PTI inputs)

