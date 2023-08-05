Rusted mortar shell defused in J-K's Samba

Samba/Jammu, August 5
A rusted mortar shell was found and later destroyed in a controlled explosion in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The powerful mortar shell was noticed by some villagers in Nad village along the Samba-Udhampur road this morning, they said.
Police said the whole area was cordoned off and the explosive device was destroyed in a controlled explosion by the Bomb disposal squad without causing any damage.
Officials said the shell had apparently flown to the village in Basantar river and was dug out by labourers who were loading some construction material on a tractor.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested after court gives him 3-year jail sentence in Toshakhana case
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Khan was indicted in the c...
Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed
Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...
3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed
The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...
Elgar Parishad case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira walk out of jail as court issues release order
Another accused, Gautam Navlakha, is currently under house a...
Mehbooba Mufti under 'house arrest'; roads leading to PDP, NC offices 'sealed'
‘Brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of ...