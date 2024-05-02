Sajad Gani Lone files papers from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 1

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday filed nomination papers from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency stating development and dignity would be his main focus.

Talking to reporters after filing his papers, Lone said this was the first election after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019. “The people of Kashmir deserve to be represented by a new voice, a different voice. Even the people of India deserve to know what exactly is happening here.”

“It is important to have a different voice because out of the past 10 Parliaments, nine times the MPs have been from the same party. I think it is important at the juncture when there is lot of confusion. I promise the voice of the people of north Kashmir shall resonate in Parliament,” he said. He said he postponed his activities for the past two days due to floods in north Kashmir.

He said he had personally seen all those things that every Kashmiri has seen. “I have seen torture. I have seen jail. I was in cell, not in palace,” he said. While targeting National Conference, he said the onus lies with the National Conference who has to prove that they have not jailed and killed people.

Polling in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 20.

