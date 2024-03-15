Sajad Lone calls CAA discriminatory

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 14

Calling the Citizenship Amendment Act ‘discriminatory’, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone asserted that human rights should not be based on religion.

“I believe that the CAA is discriminatory. Human rights should be based on human beings, not religion. Any human being can feel persecuted and I don’t think persecution should be defined by religion. Persecution should be defined by the act of persecution,” Lone stated.

Lone, who has been nominated as the candidate for the north Kashmir constituency by his party, said decisions regarding the other two seats of Kashmir would be made by the party after consultations.

Talking about the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), he said that it was ‘full of arrogant people’. He said current political events were proving him right about his departure from the alliance two years ago.

#Citizenship Amendment Act CAA #human rights #Kashmir #Srinagar