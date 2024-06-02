Sale, consumption of tobacco products banned in Katra

Srinagar, June 1
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday banned the sale, possession and consumption of all tobacco products in the subdivision of Katra town in Reasi district of the UT.
The government emphasised that the town, which serves as the base camp for Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, is visited by more than 10 million people every year.
“The consumption of chewable and non-chewable tobacco products, including cigarettes, pose significant risk to public health, contributing to various diseases, including cancer, respiratory illnesses, and cardiovascular ailments,” stressed the government order.
It reiterated that in view of the religious sanctity of Katra town, the sale, possession and consumption of liquor and meat were already banned in the town (within the 8-km radius).
The District Magistrate said the requirement of prohibition of sale, possession, and consumption of tobacco products, including gutka, cigarettes, and other related products, had become expedient to be extended to uphold the religious sentiments of pilgrims and sanctity of the yatra.
“It is the duty of this governing body to protect the health and well-being of its citizens and thus, I as District Magistrate of Reasi, by virtue of powers vested in me under Section 144 of the CrPC, do hereby prohibit and restrict the sale, possession, and consumption of tobacco products, including gutka (chewable and non-chewable), cigarettes, and other related products in the Katra subdivision,” the order added.
According to the directive, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, will implement this order in letter and spirit, and any violation of the order will invite strict punitive action under Section 188 of the IPC.
