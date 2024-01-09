Samba admn asks landlords to furnish details of tenants

Jammu, January 8
The Samba administration has ordered all landlords, landowners and owners of business establishment located in jurisdiction of the district to mandatory disclose details of outsiders working in industries, construction companies, business establishments, domestic helpers, tenants after proper police verification.
In his order, District Magistrate Abhishek Sharma stated that all owners shall within ten days of renting out their premises, house, business establishment submit the documents to the concerned police station. The order stated that the owners who have already rented out their houses or business establishment shall submit the detailed particulars of the tenants or workers as per the declaration form to the concerned police station.
The order covers individuals relating to all arrangements of letting or sub-letting the property like paying guests and tenant. The order said that owners who have allowed ‘jhuggi’s’ in their lands shall also be required to disclose the details as per the declaration form.
Every SHO in Samba has been asked to conduct verification of outsiders working in industries, construction companies and other establishments and also maintain a separate register for such purpose. Every tehsildar, through the institution of lambardar, chowkidar and through PRI members have been asked to disseminate the information about this order and the need for mandatory disclosure of details of outsiders, especially in border villages.
“Any person found violating the aforementioned order shall be dealt with, in accordance with law. Since it is not possible to serve the order individually, it is being issued ex-parte. Samba SSP shall ensure enforcement of said order in letter and spirit,” the order by DM read.
