Samba DC holds meeting to reviews border security

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 30

Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma chaired a meeting to review security in villages along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan. The meeting aimed to strengthen coordination among the general public and security forces near the international border.

At the outset, the DC commended the efforts of the officers and officials from civil administration and security forces for the successful and smooth conduct of Baba Chamliyal Mela and Baba Sidh Goria Mela, which collectively saw an attendance of over 2.4 lakh people.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of ongoing projects of the Irrigation and Flood Control and the Rural Development Departments near the IB. Emphasis was laid on strengthening joint security nakas, illumination of areas along IB to keep check suspicious movement, and the inclusion of priority works in the Samridh Sima Yojana after consultation with the Border Security Force (BSF).

The DC highlighted the significance of area domination and anti-tunneling measures by security agencies. He underscored the need for effective liaison between the border area population and security forces and directed Tehsildars to chair monthly meetings with Nambardars to ensure ongoing communication and coordination. Additionally, he instructed the ACP to provide portable toilet facilities to the border security forces.

The DC further directed the Forest Department to activate beat guards and submit reports regarding any illegal encroachments of forest lands and potential hideouts across the district. He stressed the importance of clearing Sarkanda and submitting action taken reports regarding the verification of agricultural labourers working near the IB.

