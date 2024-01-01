Samba DC reviews work at Mohargarh heritage site

Jammu, December 31
Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma visited the Mohargarh heritage site on Sunday to review the ongoing works under the ‘Revival of Heritage’ project.
The Mohargarh heritage site is a historical fort located in Samba. The ‘Revival of Heritage’ project aims to restore and preserve the heritage structures and promote them as tourist attractions.
During his visit, Sharma inspected the progress and reviewed the quality and pace of the work. He directed the executing agency to expedite the work and ensure quality standards.
He also announced plans for creating better facilities and amenities to make Mohargarh an attractive tourist destination. He said that the project would boost the local economy and generate employment opportunities for the youth.
