Samba erupts over another targeted killing in Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 31

As soon as the news regarding the killing of schoolteacher Rajni Bala reached Samba, people in large numbers gathered to stage a protest, raising slogans against the government for failing to check the killing of non-Muslims in the Valley.

Rajni hailed from Nanak Chak village in Samba. Her family members remained inconsolable and demanded stern action against the terrorists. Her brother-in-law Vijay Kumar said targeted killings had become a routine in Kashmir. He said Rajni had applied for transfer but nothing was done. She is survived by her husband Raj Kumar, who is also posted in the Valley, and a daughter. She had been residing in Kashmir since 2009. Her family members said they had talked to her two days ago.

Local residents reached the family’s house in large numbers. Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta and DIG Vivek Gupta also visited the family.

Vinod Kumar, a local resident, said employees from Jammu, who were working in Kashmir, were worried about their safety. “If this continues, many people may be forced to leave their jobs as life is more precious than a job,” he said.

Sunil Dimple, president of the Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir, who held a protest, said all Jammu employees posted in the Valley should be brought back immediately. “The BJP is busy in celebrating completion of its eight-year rule while J&K is soaked in blood,” he said.

The Congress termed the situation as worrisome.

Apni Party provincial president Manjit Singh said the killings had exposed the government’s false claim regarding improvement in security situation.