Samba police arrest 2 for pilferage of LPG

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

Samba police have detected pilferage of LPG and arrested two persons in this connection. Two tankers of Indane Gas Agency and 41 gas cylinders have also been seized by the police. Two persons were caught red-handed while extracting gas from tankers using pipes and filling the same into commercial gas cylinders to be sold in the black market.

A case under Sections 3/7 EC Act, 406, 409, 120-B, 285, 413 IPC has been registered at the Samba police station.

An official informed that the arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar and Happy Manyal, both residents of Samba. However, the drivers of the two tankers managed to flee from the spot taking advantage of darkness as the raid was conducted on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“They too have been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them. Some more arrests are likely in this serious case of criminal conspiracy for pilferage of essential commodity, criminal breach of trust, act of habitual receiving of pilferage property having knowledge that the same was pilferage and rash act with combustible matter endangering human lives,” said a police spokesperson.

Initial investigation revealed that the pilferage was going on for the past over four months. The Indane gas tankers coming from Punjab to Indane LPG plant at Bari Brahmana used to stop at this particular place in Chhajwal Barian at odd hours in night for pilferage purpose.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Benam Tosh said night patrols and raids have been intensified by police in Samba district to curb criminal conspiracies, pilferage, thefts and smuggling.

