Samba police arrest 3 bovine smugglers

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 31

Samba police have arrested three notorious bovine smugglers and rescued 25 bovine animals besides seizing four vehicles in separate smuggling attempts in the jurisdiction of Ghagwal and Samba town.

The arrested bovine smugglers have been identified as Manzoor Ali, Gafoor Din and Sain Mohammad, all residents of Samba.

Two bovine smugglers, namely Gafoor and Sain, were arrested at Samba police station, whereas third accused, namely Manzoor, was arrested at Ghagwal.

According to Samba SSP Benam Tosh, a total 108 notorious bovine smugglers have been arrested by Samba police in past eleven months after the launch of special drive and 838 bovine animals were rescued.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu