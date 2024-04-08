Samba police arrest eight on theft charges

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 7

Samba Police have arrested a total of eight individuals involved in a sophisticated theft operation, following an investigation into a theft case in Samba.

The case unfolded when Renu Sharma, a resident of Ramgarh in Samba district, reported an incident where her gold ornaments were stolen during a bus journey from Vijaypur to Samba.

Police initiated an investigation by registering an FIR under Section 379 of IPC. “Under the direct supervision of Samba SSP, specialised teams, comprising DSP headquarters and Samba SHO launched coordinated efforts leading to the identification and apprehension of three primary suspects by using technical and physical surveillance. The accused have been identified as Shameema, Tahira and Fayaz Ahmed, all residents of Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu,” an official informed.

Subsequent interrogations unveiled a wider network involving Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Mohammad Altaf Sheikh, residents of Parimpora Ghat, Srinagar, and Darshan Lal of Arnia in Jammu, who were detained for questioning leading to recovery of few stolen gold ornaments.

Further revelations from Abdul Rashid Sheikh led to the arrest of Shahnawaz Hussain and Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, residents of Sultanpora, Pattan Baramulla, Kashmir, who were found to have purchased the stolen gold jewellery.

“A comprehensive recovery of substantial amount of stolen items, including gold bracelets, chains, rings, and other valuables, totalling approximately Rs 11 lakh, has been made,” the official said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu