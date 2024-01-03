Samba police arrest three in separate cases

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 2

Samba Police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in cases of molestation, theft and mischief registered at Bari Brahmana, Samba town and Purmandal, respectively.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rajesh Kumar, Asgar Ali and Subash Chander.

Rajesh Kumar, a chemist shop owner, has been arrested by police in a molestation case registered under Sections 354 IPC, 7/8 POCSO Act at Bari Brahmana and investigation of the case is underway.

Asgar Ali has been arrested for committing theft at District Court Complex, Samba, and booked under Section 379 IPC in Samba town. Recovery of stolen laptop has been made by police and interrogation of the accused is going on to elicit further facts.

Subash Chander has been arrested for mischief by fire in a case under Sections 436, 427 IPC registered at Purmandal police station and investigation of the case is underway. Earlier also, he was arrested for committing mischief by fire in 2021 and challan of the case was produced in the court of law.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu