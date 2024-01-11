Samba police seize 10 vehicles used for illegal mining

Jammu, January 10
Continuing vigorous drive against illegal mining, Samba police have seized 10 more vehicles, including one excavator, which were being used by miners in the district.
Police teams of Ghagwal, Samba town, Ramgarh, Amb Talli, Supwal and SIDCO have seized these vehicles in their respective jurisdictional areas.
The seized vehicles include one excavator without registration number, one dumper, four tractor trolleys bearing registration numbers JK02BF-4536, JK21J-4798, JK21H-3764, JK21J-8875 and four tractor trolleys without registration number.
Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh said that a total of 260 vehicles have been seized in a short span of time for illegal mining by Samba police after launching special drive.
“Police would not allow illegal mining and take stringent action against mining mafia in Samba district,” the SSP said.
