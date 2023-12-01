Samba SSP calls for decisive war against drug menace in district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 30

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh has directed the supervisory officers to launch a decisive war against the deadly drug menace.

He issued the directions while chairing a crime review meeting at district police headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Additional SP Surinder Choudhary, Dy SP (Headquarters) Bhishm Dubey, Vijaypur SDPO Rohit Kumar, Bari Brahmana SDPO Rahul Nagar and all SHOs among other officials attended the meeting.

The Senior Superintendent of Police asked the supervisory officers at gazetted level and above the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police to personally lead anti-heroin searches, hold nakas, patrols and personally take part in legal battles at courts of law against heroin smugglers, suppliers and peddlers in Samba district so as to clear the district of the deadly menace.

He further directed the officers to ensure that notorious heroin suppliers, who are not shunning illicit narco trafficking despite legal action and are also involved in attacks on police, are recommended to be detained under PITNDPSA / PSA and their history sheets and personal files are opened.

The SSP assured that officials having outstanding performance on anti-heroin front would be honoured with handsome cash rewards and commendation certificates.

