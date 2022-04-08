Sarore toll plaza on Jammu-Pathankot highway violates norms, says Apni Party

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 7

Apni Party leaders and workers today staged a protest, demanding removal of the Sarore toll plaza on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

The protesters were led by party’s provincial president and former minister Manjit Singh. He said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had stated that no toll plaza would be installed within 60 km. “But this one violates rules. Sarore toll plaza is within 48 km from Ban toll plaza at Nagrota. The people are not ready to accept their exploitation,” he said. —