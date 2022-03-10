Sarpanch shot in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, March 9

Militants shot dead a sarpanch on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday, the police said. The victim has been identified as Sameer Bhat, an independent sarpanch. An outfit affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba has claimed responsibility for the attack in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhat had been provided with security and lodged at a hotel in Srinagar but he had ventured out discreetly on Wednesday when he was attacked by the terrorists at Khanmoh on the outskirts of the city, they said. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, they said.

A police spokesman said a preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists barged into the sarpanch’s house and fired indiscriminately. A case has been registered and an investigation is in progress. Officers worked to establish the circumstances which led to this terror crime.

The area was cordoned off and a search in the area was underway, a police spokesman said.

Bhat’s killing evoked strong reactions from political leaders. BJP’s J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, “The militants involved in the act are enemies of humanity and peace, who by killing unarmed civilians claim bravery, but they are cowards who feel frustrated by the grassroot-level democracy flourishing in Kashmir."

The National Conference tweeted, “This senseless bloodshed must come to an end.” National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said, “Sameer Bhat joins a long list of politicians and elected representatives whose only crime was their desire to work for the greater good.”

The Peoples Democratic Party tweeted, “Contrary to the tall claims of the administration, such recurring attacks highlight the deteriorating security scenario in Kashmir.”

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said political workers had rendered great sacrifices to uphold democratic values in Jammu and Kashmir. —