Sarpanch shot, third to be killed in 10 days in J&K

Srinagar, March 11

Militants shot dead a sarpanch in Kulgam district on Friday. This is the third killing of an elected representative in J&K 10 days.

An official said, “At about 8:50 pm, terrorists fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura of Kulgam district.” Mir was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Mir was an independent sarpanch.

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said Mir had been provided accommodation at a secured hotel here but he went home without informing the police.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers.

The killing drew condemnation from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders and parties. “Our police and security forces are determined to eliminate terror ecosystem. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved family,” the L-G wrote on Twitter.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said, “Shocked by the targeted killing... There is a mind-numbing pattern to these killings and our reactions. Sadly nothing changes.”

On Mir being housed in a secure hotel, Abdullah said, "What does it say about the security situation or the effectiveness of this much bragged about third tier of government that Shabir had to be housed in a secure hotel all the way in Srinagar?”

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone tweeted, “May the killers rot in Hell.” BJP’s J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur and Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari termed the killing barbaric, dastardly and inhumane. — PTI

Attacks this month

March 9: Independent sarpanch Sameer Bhat was shot on the outskirts of Srinagar.

March 2: Terrorists killed independent panchayat member Mohammad Yaqub in Srandoo.