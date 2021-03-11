Satellite phone of ultras helped J&K security men to track them

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 22

The two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists on a suicide mission, who were gunned down in Sunjuwan, were in contact with their handlers, presumably in Pakistan, over a satellite phone due to which they were detected.

The J&K police had received an intelligence input about the terrorists at midnight after which preparations were made to intercept them while ensuring no threat to civilians.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh was in command of the operation, keeping DGP Dilbag Singh in the loop about the moves of security forces. A CISF unit nearby, top home ministry officials and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were informed about the operation.

Though the operation took place in the densely populated area of Jalalabad in Sunjuwan, Jammu, there was no casualty of civilians that suggests the meticulous way in which the operation was planned and coordinated.

Recent reports had suggested that the after the exit of US-led forces from Afghanistan, several of their satellite phones had reached terrorists in Pakistan and J&K. Sources informed that the National Technical Research Organisation and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) had the responsibility to track the satellite phones being operated by terrorists. “It was a successful operation in which technology played an important role,” a senior police official said.

People from all the houses near the encounter spot were immediately evacuated. Reports suggested that more than 12 signatures of satellite phones used by the US troops in Afghanistan have been detected in Kashmir in the recent times.

Security beefed up

A multi-tier security setup has been put in place for the PM’s Sunday visit to Samba. An alert has also been sounded along the border and vital installations, officials said.

Wreath-laying ceremony

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Police Lines to pay respect to CISF ASI SP Patel. DGP Dilbag Singh among others paid rich tributes for the supreme sacrifice.