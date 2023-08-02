Satya Pal Malik: Govt may resort to Pulwama-II ahead of poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 1

Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik today countered Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks accusing him of “not speaking on the Pulwama attack while in office” saying he had, in interviews to TV channels, maintained that the 40 CPRF personnel died “because of our own mistake”.

Chairing an all-party convention on ‘National Security Affairs – Concerns & Accountability’ here, Malik said, “I received a call from PM Narendra Modi at 5.30 am that day and was told to keep mum. Even NSA Ajit Doval asked me not to speak.”

Ruing the fact that no inquiry was conducted and accountability fixed for allowing such an attack to happen, Malik said, “The entire issue was buried and shifted towards Pakistan.” He alleged that as the Lok Sabha elections were nearing, he suspected the “government may resort to Pulwama-II by allowing an attack on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Balakot-II by sending ground troops to the PoK. We need to be careful not to get emotionally driven.”

