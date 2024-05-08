‘SBI e-Corner’ opens on Civil Sectt campus

Srinagar, May 7
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today inaugurated State Bank of India (SBI) developed e-Corner outside legislative assembly complex inside the campus housing it along with Civil Secretariat here.
The corner is a smart space housing the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) of the bank besides having the facility to extend different products like credit cards, opening of bank accounts and others offered by SBI.
Dulloo called it a very welcome step towards provisioning financial services under one roof. The ‘SBI e-Corner’ is a compact place where thousands of employees working in Civil Secretariat and Legislative Assembly besides visitors to these offices there can avail banking services.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14