‘SBI e-Corner’ opens on Civil Sectt campus

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 7

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo today inaugurated State Bank of India (SBI) developed e-Corner outside legislative assembly complex inside the campus housing it along with Civil Secretariat here.

The corner is a smart space housing the Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) of the bank besides having the facility to extend different products like credit cards, opening of bank accounts and others offered by SBI.

Dulloo called it a very welcome step towards provisioning financial services under one roof. The ‘SBI e-Corner’ is a compact place where thousands of employees working in Civil Secretariat and Legislative Assembly besides visitors to these offices there can avail banking services.

