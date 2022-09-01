SC to take up on Friday PIL seeking rehabilitation of Hindus, Sikhs victims of terrorism in J&K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The Supreme Court is likely to take up on Friday a PIL seeking direction to the government to rehabilitate or resettle Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs, including those who migrated since 1990 from Kashmir to any other part of India due to terrorism.

The petition filed by ‘We The Citizens’ – an NGO – will come up for hearing before a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai.

The NGO has sought a direction the Centre and Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to conduct a census of Hindus and Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir who have been victims/survivors of genocide residing in different parts of India.

It demanded that the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir should prosecute the accused on the basis of the report of a Special Investigation Team constituted by them in accordance with the law. Those who migrated from Kashmir by leaving behind their immovable properties had been living the life of refugees in other parts of India, it added.

The NGO also sought a direction to declare that all sale of properties, post exodus in January 1990 -- whether religious, residential, agricultural, commercial, institutional, educational or any other immovable property—as null and void.

The petitioner demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to identify the perpetrators who were involved, aided and abetted the genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir during 1989-2003 in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.