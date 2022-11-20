 SC to take up on November 22 curative petition seeking probe into ‘genocide’ of Kashmiri Pandits : The Tribune India

SC to take up on November 22 curative petition seeking probe into ‘genocide’ of Kashmiri Pandits

Citing re-opening of anti-Sikh riots after 35 years, petitioner contended that no limitation period was applicable in crimes against humanity and in cases of genocide and ethnic cleansing

SC to take up on November 22 curative petition seeking probe into ‘genocide’ of Kashmiri Pandits

Photo for representation. — iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, November 20

The Supreme Court will take up on November 22 a curative petition seeking a probe by CBI/NIA or any other court-appointed agency into the alleged mass murders and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir during 1989-90.

The petition filed by ‘Roots in Kashmir’ in March this year is listed before a three-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer.

The main petition and the review petition seeking re-opening of the cases were dismissed in 2017 for a 27 years delay.

Citing the re-opening of anti-Sikh riots after 35 years, the petitioner contended that no limitation period was applicable in crimes against humanity and in cases of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The petition questioned the court’s 2017 order dismissing apetitionfor a probe into alleged ethnic clinging of Kashmiri Pandits.

The curative petition alleged that the J&K Police miserably failed to make any progress in hundreds of FIRs pending with them.

Curativepetitions—a judicially devised mechanism—are considered to be the last hope for a litigant to get justice. Generally, a curative petition is not taken up in open court and are heard by circulation among the members of the Bench. However, in exceptional cases, the top court can grant an open court hearing.

“The instances referred in thepetitionpertain to the year 1989-90, and more than 27 years have passed by since then. No fruitful purpose would emerge, as the evidence is unlikely to be available at this late juncture,” the top court had said in its April 27, 2017 order.

Thecurativepetitioncited a 2018 Delhi order in a case relating to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against former Delhi Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in which it had said: “It’s important to assure those countless victims waiting patiently that despite the challenges, truth will prevail and justice will be done...” Kumar – who was convicted in the case is currently serving a life term in Tihar Jail.

The petitioners demanded an “independent Committee or Commission to investigate into the mass murders and genocide of Kashmiri Pandits during 1989-90 and subsequent years, and also to investigate the reasons for non-prosecution of FIRs of murders of Kashmiri Pandits…”

They also sought a court-monitored probe to ensure that the hundreds of FIRs reached their logical conclusion without any further delay.

Thepetitiondemanded transfer of all such FIRs pertaining to murders of Kashmiri Pandits, from J&K to some other state, preferably Delhi, so that the witnesses, reluctant to approach police or courts in view of their safety concerns, can freely and fearlessly depose before probe agencies and courts.

On September 2, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a PIL seeking direction to the government to rehabilitate/resettle Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs, including those who migrated since 1990 from Kashmir to any other part of India due to terrorism.However, it had given liberty to the petitioner NGO to approach the Central government and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with the grievances.

On September 19 this year, the top court had refused to entertain a petition seeking a probe into the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in 1989, saying the petitioner can move the high court for relief.Petitioner Ashutosh Taploo, whose father Tika Lal Taploo was killed by JKLF militants in 1989, wanted the top court to order a probe into it.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

2
Punjab

Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital

3
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

4
Delhi

‘Piglets’ investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

5
Punjab

Punjab sits on subsidy to manage paddy straw, adds fuel to farm fires

6
Punjab

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

7
Nation

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

8
Nation

US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince

9
Haryana

2K power thefts in Faridabad, Rs 17-cr fine imposed

10
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 climate summit: Countries approve 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries

COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain

Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves

The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he an...

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

Son carried the body parts wrapped in plastic in at least si...


Cities

View All

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

MC collects water samples in Vijay Nagar

Punjabis should feel proud of glorious cultural heritage inherited by them: CM

Shiv Sena leader Harvinder Soni arrested in Gurdaspur

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: PPCB

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

GMADA told to end traffic bottlenecks, upgrade infra

Over 24K apply for 89 posts at Chandigarh Housing Board

Shoddy cable removal work irks Chandigarh residents

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Don’t vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal’s MCD poll pitch

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Militant Mintu gets life term in 35-year-old murder case

Nawanshahr teachers help prepare English workbooks

Cops crack whip on drug peddlers, three arrested

Surjit Academy beat Roundglass to lift Mahinder Munshi hockey trophy

On the run since 2016, PO held

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

47 UPHCs, PHCs to be upgraded in Ludhiana district

Stubble burning incidents down 55% than last year in Ludhiana district

NCB raids money changer’s shop in Ludhiana

Man held with 410-gm heroin

One tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

No new real estate projects in Kharar, Zirakpur: Punjab Pollution Control Board

40 primary health centres to be converted into Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

4K bills pending at Patiala Civil Surgeon’s office

Two arrested for smuggling liquor