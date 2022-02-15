School heads responsible for Covid mgmt, says Chief Secretary

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 14

With the beginning of offline teaching for Classes IX to XII in the summer zone (plain areas) of Jammu today, J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta said the school heads were “personally responsible” for Covid management.

Carrying vax certificates, students were seen heading towards their institutions.

Jammu university set to open in March The University of Jammu will open its campuses in March, says spokesman Vinay Thusoo.

Offline school teaching in Jammu’s winter zone (hills) will commence after February 28.

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to take stock of arrangements on resumption of offline teaching. “There should be no tolerance for unhealthy activities in places of learning,” he said.

He said the Covid positivity rate in the UT had been contained to 0.7%. He asked the heads of all educational institutions to remain vigilant to any sign of infection especially among unvaccinated students below the age of 17 years, besides ensuring adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the institutions to build on the experience of online classes and adopt an ideal blend of IT-based offline teaching curriculum to boost students’ learning outcomes and successfully train them for national-level examinations.

Additionally, the Higher Education Department and School Education Department was asked to fully implement the National Education Policy across J&K this year, thereby making the UT the first in the country to do so.

A meeting was also held at the University of Jammu in which measures to start the offline classes were discussed. The university has planned to open its campuses in March.