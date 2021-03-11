Schoolgoers up 14.5% in J&K in 2 years: Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, August 21
Student enrolment in government schools in J&K was steadily declining before 2019, but it has increased by 14.5% in the last two years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said.
Sustained efforts were being made for early childhood care and education as recommended by the national education policy, he said, addressing the annual day function at the Devki Arya Putri Pathshala. He said several interventions were made in the education sector.
