Scuffle during volleyball match leaves 5 hurt

Srinagar, November 9
Five students suffered minor injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups during a volleyball match at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar. The NIT authorities called the police to bring the situation under control.
A police officer said one Rakib Sadiq Mir, a resident of Gurez in Bandipora, suffered injuries on his neck and an arm. Besides, two non-locals Harshid and Himanshu were also injured. All are stated to be stable, the police added.
