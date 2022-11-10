Scuffle during volleyball match leaves 5 hurt

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 9

Five students suffered minor injuries after a scuffle broke out between two groups during a volleyball match at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar. The NIT authorities called the police to bring the situation under control.

A police officer said one Rakib Sadiq Mir, a resident of Gurez in Bandipora, suffered injuries on his neck and an arm. Besides, two non-locals Harshid and Himanshu were also injured. All are stated to be stable, the police added.