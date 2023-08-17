Search op in Poonch before Budha Amarnath Yatra

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 16

The Army, the police and the CRPF launched a search operation in several villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district, two days ahead of the beginning of the Budha Amarnath Yatra from the district. This was the second time in the past week that searches were carried out in the Gursai area of Mendhar sub-division, which falls along the Yatra route, officials said.

Security has been beefed up across Poonch ahead of the 10-day pilgrimage. The search is being carried out continuously in Poonch in the wake of inputs being received about the presence of militants.

Lt Gen Dwivedi inspects vehicles Lt General Upendra Dwivedi inspected the newly inducted Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle and mini UAV Switch.

These vehicles have been inducted for better handling of anti-terror operations in difficult terrain across Jammu and Kashmir.

The ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ will be performed in a traditional way on August 17 and the first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra the next day. The Buddha Amarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, in Rajpura in Mandi tehsil of Poonch is one of the oldest shrines of Jammu, and attracts many devotees during the yatra which concludes with the arrival of ‘Charri Mubarak’ at the shrine from Dashnami Akhara, Poonch.

The Yatra will witness enhanced security measures in the region. There have been attempts to disrupt peace by terrorists in Poonch and Rajouri districts during the past sometime. Both the districts are located along Line of Control (LoC) and infiltration attempts have also been made by Pakistani terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Army has inducted light armoured vehicles which will help in anti-terror operations in difficult terrain across J&K. Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C of the Northern Command, on Wednesday inspected the newly inducted Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle and mini UAV Switch.

“The induction of these vehicles and the UAVs will enhance the operational efficacy of the forces in counter insurgency operations,” an Army spokesperson said. (With PTI inputs)

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir #Poonch