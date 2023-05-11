Search op in Poonch town after suspicious movement observed

PTI

Poonch/Jammu, May 10

Security forces on Wednesday morning launched a cordon-and-search operation following movement of “suspected people” in Poonch town, sources said.

Local residents noticed suspicious movement of some armed people in Poonch town following which security men were informed. Two schools in the town have also been shut, the sources added.

Khakha Nawan, Purani Poonch and Jernally Mohalla of Poonch were searched. The operation was going on when the last reports came in from the area.

Security forces are already on high alert and the set-up is fully activated following terror attack in Bhatta Dhurian in which five soldiers were killed on April 20. Security forces are also undertaking Operation Trinetra in neighbouring border district of Rajouri’s Kandi forests following killing of five paratroopers in explosion triggered by terrorists during a search last Friday.

Meanwhile, the police have asked people in Rajouri district to remain vigilant and alert toward terror threats. Motorcycle-borne policemen made announcements in different parts of Rajouri town, asking people to keep a watch on their surroundings and inform police of any suspected activity or object.

“People should report any unclaimed object around houses, shops, or on roads,” a policeman announced.