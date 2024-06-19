Search op on after firing in Poonch

PTI

Jammu, June 18

The security forces launched a search operation following reports of firing of a few rounds in Poonch district on Tuesday, an official said.

However, the official denied that any exchange of fire had taken place between the troops and terrorists in the area. There was firing of a few rounds in the Bufliaz forest area on Tuesday, prompting the security forces and police to launch a search operation, he said. The operation was going on when reports last came in from the area.

