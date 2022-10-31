Search operation in Samba after drone movement

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 30

A search operation was launched in at least four villages along the international border in Samba district when local residents reported a suspected drone movement from Pakistan’s side.

Members of the Special Operations Group (SOG) launched the search operation early on Sunday morning to detect if the drone had dropped anything. Nothing suspicious could be found.

Garu Ram, DSP, SOG, who led the search operation, said the police had received information from people that they had heard some humming sound. “A team was sent late night in the villages near Chak Dayala and Phulliyan but the operation was suspended as it was dark,” he said.

He said the operation was restarted in the early morning hours in which CRPF personnel were also involved along with policemen. “Drones have been used to push narcotics and weapons by anti-national elements from across the border. We act immediately and start a search operation whenever a report about a drone is received,” the DSP added.