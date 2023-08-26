Search operation launched after suspicious movement detected near LoC in Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, August 26
Security forces on Saturday launched a search operation in a forested area after detecting suspicious movement near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
The search operation by the army and police was launched in Chamrer and Gangna Top in the Buflaiz sector around 6 am, they said.
The search parties fired a few rounds in the Chamrer forest area on observing some suspicious movement but there was no retaliation from the other side, the officials said.
Reinforcements had been rushed to the area for conducting a thorough search operation, they said.
