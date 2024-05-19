Search operation launched after suspicious movement near International Border in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu, May 19
Security forces have launched a massive search operation after picking up movement of three suspicious persons, believed to be terrorists, near the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
A Special Police Officer (SPO) reported the movement of suspected persons in Tarnah nallah near Jangi chak in Hiranagar sector during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the officials said.
An alert was immediately sounded in the entire area of the border police post Sanyal and reinforcements from the police, Army and BSF were rushed for a joint search and cordon operation, they said.
The searches are under way in Tarnah nallah and adjoining villages, including Rakh Sarkar Palhi and Pathwal when last reports were received, the officials said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swati Maliwal case: Bibhav Kumar formatted iPhone, CCTV footage of ‘assault’ incident blank, Delhi Police tell court
'Assault could have been fatal’, say police in its remand ap...
AAP protest in Delhi LIVE Updates: BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP, alleges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Cops say no permission sought for demonstration
'Had Sisodia been here, things wouldn't have been so bad for me', says AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal
'Party leaders once sought justice for Nirbhaya, today they ...
Trade ties with India suspended due to ‘heavy duties’: Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
Pakistan downgraded its ties with India after India suspende...
Kochi-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after engine fire
Fire was noticed minutes after the take-off, say sources