Search operation launched in J-K’s Kathua following report of suspected drone movement

PTI

Kathua (J&K), August 18

Authorities have launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district after some residents of a border area informed them about suspected drone movement, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the suspected drone movement was reported by residents of the Handey-Chak area of Marheen on Wednesday night.

The search operation is under way and nothing suspicious has been found yet in the area, they said.