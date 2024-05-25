Search operation launched in Samba after ‘suspicious movement’

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 24

A search operation was launched on Friday in Samba district along international border (IB) after reports of suspicious movement in the area.

Security forces, including the police and the Border Security Force (BSF), held searches in many villages after locals reported that some suspicious men were seen near Bein-Lalchak area.

An official said drones were also used for surveillance of the area during the search operation to detect their movement. Personnel of the security forces conducted house-to-house verification and checked identification documents of people living close to the border.

The operation continued till evening in many villages, including Manguchek, Sadechek, Regal and Chahwal. Locals have reported several instances of suspicious movement in Samba and Kathua districts.

It is believed that some ultras operating in Rajouri and Poonch might have slipped across the border from Samba and Kathua and then trekked to the twin districts.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Jammu