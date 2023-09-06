Search operation on in Reasi to hunt down ultra

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, September 5

Security forces on Tuesday continued the search operation in adjoining villages to track down a terrorist who managed to escape from a village in Reasi district.

One terrorist was killed and two security personnel got injured in an operation at Gali Sohab village Reasi on Monday. The second terrorist, however, managed to give security forces a slip.

The ultras were holed up in a house surrounded by thick vegetation which made it difficult for the security forces to launch final assault after killing the terrorist.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence), on Tuesday said a joint operation was launched based on specific information about the presence of two armed terrorists. “Dynamic counter terrorism grid was established with extensive deployment in the area of responsibility,” said the PRO.

He said the operation was launched based on the intelligence. The terrorists trapped inside the cordoned house opened fire on the security personnel deployed outside.

As the security forces tried to reach the area where the terrorists were holed up, their attempts were thwarted by massive firing by assault rifles.

“One terrorist was neutralised in the firing. A detailed search of the house and the surrounding areas after the encounter resulted in the recovery of body of one terrorist and one AK series assault rifle with magazines” said the Bartwal. However, no official from the Army or said anything about the second terrorist who was trapped inside the house who might have possibly slipped out of the hands of the forces.

Meanwhile, Kishtwar police along with Army’s 26 RR and CRPF successfully dismantled a hideout belonging to a longest surviving terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Jehangir Saroori.

Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal said a hideout was busted in the Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor, where Jehangir Saroori was suspected to have been hiding and planning subversive activities.

While there were no weapons, security forces found two blankets, food items and some personal items indicating the presence of the terrorist at the hideout.

#Jammu #Reasi