Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack

Reasi, June 10

The Army launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Monday morning following the attack on a bus coming from Shiv Khori, in which 10 pilgrims were killed on Sunday evening.

The State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drones are being used in a search operation in dense forest areas in and around the incident site.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan said on Sunday night that at least 10 people were killed in the terror attack and 33 others were injured.

According to officials, the bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached Pouni area of Reasi district bordering Rajouri district. "Terrorists opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus to plunge into a gorge," Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma said.

The SSP said the rescue operation had been completed and the injured taken to Naraina and Reasi district hospitals. "The identities of the passengers were not confirmed. Initial reports suggest that they belonged to Uttar Pradesh," he added.

