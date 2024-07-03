Search operations in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi focus on empty Gujjar shelters

Arjun Sharma

Multiple search operations being launched by security forces, especially in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, are focusing on the temporary shelters, also called ‘Dhoks’, used by members of the Gujjar community during their seasonal stay in the areas.

These houses are used by members of the Gujjar community during their seasonal stay, but are empty nowadays

During the encounter in Doda district on June 26, the terrorists were hiding in a Dhok on a slope in the Gandoh area. The Dhok or mud house was lying empty and was being used by the ultras as their base from where they went and launched attack on a police team in which one official was injured on June 12.

The security forces, including the Army, CRPF and J&K Police, already have intelligence that the terrorists might be using vacant mud houses or even natural caves which are found in abundance in the Pir Panjal region. The security forces are now searching the shelters.

Nomadic Gujjars are involved in seasonal migration twice a year. They move towards mountainous areas in April-May when plains of Jammu and Punjab face a heatwave and return to their shelters in October-November when the higher mountain reaches are covered with snow.

A search and cordon operation was carried out on Tuesday in the Kalakote area when security forces received information about the presence of suspects in the Chakli-Badhog area. However, nothing was found till evening.

While the terrain of Doda district where the ultras were killed has forest cover, it is quite different from that of the Rajouri and Poonch areas which have thick jungles and natural caves. The Gujjar community lives deep inside the forest areas in some parts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Pakistani terrorists operating in Rajouri and Poonch are trained in jungle warfare and are aware of caves in the region. They get in touch with over-ground workers for food, water and other logistics. They attack civilians and security forces and return to dense forests.

