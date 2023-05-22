Search operations in Poonch as soldiers notice suspicious movement

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 21

A day after an intruder was shot dead close to the Line of Control in Mendhar area of Poonch district, an alert patrolling party of the Army opened fire after it observed a suspicious movement in the same sector in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sources in the Army informed that the patrolling party noticed a suspicious movement near Keri-Gulutha area in Mendhar at around 3.30 am. No one was injured in the firing. Also there was no retaliatory fire from the suspected persons. A massive search operation was launched that went on till evening to ensure no presence of terrorists.

It has been learnt that security forces also announced through mosques that locals should avoid coming out of their houses till the search operation ends as there was possibility of anti-national elements infiltrating the area.

Officials said the search was still on in the woods, but there was no contact with the suspects.

The nearby Bhata Dhurian witnessed an attack on an Army truck by terrorists last month, killing five soldiers and injuring one. A few aides of terrorists were arrested for providing shelter to the attackers.

On Saturday, an intruder was shot dead close to the LoC and an improvised explosive device (IED) and narcotics were seized.

The security across the Union Territory has been strengthened in the wake of G20 meet in Srinagar from May 22 to 24.