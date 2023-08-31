Search ops carried out near LoC in Poonch

Mendhar/Kupwara, August 30

Security forces on Wednesday conducted searches at over half a dozen villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. The searches were carried out jointly by the police and the Army in Gursai and Mendhar areas of the border district following information about the movement of suspected persons.

However, no one was apprehended during the operation, which lasted several hours, the officials said. They said the security checkpoints on Poonch-Mendhar road were also strengthened and all incoming and outgoing vehicles were being checked thoroughly.

The identity cards of passengers are also being checked, the officials said, adding the step was taken to restrict the movement of suspected persons.

Meanwhile, a six-year-old girl was injured in a blast in Kupwara district, officials said. Alza Qayoom, a resident of the Zunreshi Karlpora area of the North Kashmir district, was injured in the low-intensity blast at TP Kralpora. She was shifted to a hospital. Efforts are on to ascertain what led to the blast, the officials said. — PTI

