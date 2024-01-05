Search ops in Kulgam underway

Srinagar, January 4
The anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Thursday as security forces continued search operations to track down terrorists who had briefly engaged in a firefight last night.
There has been no fresh firefight but search operations are still in progress, a police official said.
He said an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hadigam village on Wednesday night after the law enforcing agencies launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats
Top leaders for INDIA seat-sharing deal, war rooms in states...
Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open
not part of US-led operation so far