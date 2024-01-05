Search ops in Kulgam underway

PTI

Srinagar, January 4

The anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on Thursday as security forces continued search operations to track down terrorists who had briefly engaged in a firefight last night.

There has been no fresh firefight but search operations are still in progress, a police official said.

He said an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Hadigam village on Wednesday night after the law enforcing agencies launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

