Search ops near LoC in Rajouri, Poonch districts

PTI

Jammu, September 19

Security forces are conducting search operations in some areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts, officials said on Tuesday. The operations were launched on Monday evening following information on the movement of suspected persons.

Congress seeks more check posts The J&K unit of the Congress has demanded establishment of security check posts in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

It has sought strengthening of the Village Defence Guards. 26 terrorists and 11 security men have been killed this year.

The officials said the operations were being conducted in Nowshera, Gagrote and Kangota of Rajouri district and Gulpore, Ajote and Deriyan of Poonch district. Security personnel are also checking vehicles coming from the border areas, the officials added.

At the same time, the J&K unit of the Congress has expressed concern over the “rising” militancy in Rajouri and Poonch, demanding setting up of security check posts and strengthening of the Village Defence Guards (VDGs) in the twin border districts.

At least 26 terrorists and 11 security personnel have been killed this year in a series of encounters in the two districts where seven civilians were also killed in targeted attacks by terrorists. “The administration should step up vigil, deploy security forces and strengthen the village defence mechanisms in all remote and vulnerable areas,” Congress working president Raman Bhalla said.

Bhalla told reporters here that residents of Narla and Sajali area of Kalakote in Rajouri were frightened after the recent encounter. Two terrorists and a soldier were killed and four security personnel injured in a gunbattle in Narla village on September 12. The encounter also claimed the life of Kent, a six-year-old Army dog. “Timely information by a local resident, Prem Lal, about the presence of two terrorists averted a Dhangri-style attack in Narla,” he said, referring to the killing of seven civilians by terrorists in Rajouri village on January 1.

#Congress #Jammu #Poonch #Rajouri