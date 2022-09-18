 Searches carried out after suspected drone sighting along International Border in J-K's Samba : The Tribune India

Searches carried out after suspected drone sighting along International Border in J-K's Samba

Suspected drone activity was reported from Sarthi Kalan, Dera and Madoon villages around 7:25 pm on Saturday

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Jammu, September 18

A massive search operation was carried out by the police and CRPF in several forward villages along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district following information about a suspected drone activity, a senior police official said on Sunday.

However, nothing objectionable was found during the operation which started around 7:30 pm on Saturday and concluded at 9 am on Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, operations, Garu Ram Bhardwaj told PTI.

He said information was received that an “illegal flying object”, believed to be a Pakistani drone, hovered for over five minutes over Sarthi Kalan, Dera and Madoon villages in the border outpost area of Regal, 10 km south of Samba around 7:25 pm on Saturday.

Bhardawaj said a joint combing operation was immediately launched with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) immediately to ensure there is no dropping of arms and ammunition or narcotic substance by the drone.

“The searches continued till late in the night and resumed with the first light of the day, covering the entire over five-km radius from the scene of the citing,” the officer, who led the search operation in the villages, including Chakwal and Bandrali, in the close vicinity of the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, said.

