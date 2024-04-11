Seasonal migration of Gujjars to impact voting in Anantnag

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 10

The rising temperature, which is set to trigger the seasonal migration of Gujjars and Bakerwals of Rajouri and Poonch to higher reaches in Kashmir region, will have an impact on the voting in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls on May 7.

Rajouri and Poonch district, major parts of which are in Anantnag constituency, have considerable population of nomadic Gujjars and Bakerwals. While many members of the community are now settled in these areas, a large number still take part, along with their livestock, in the seasonal migration. They move to higher reaches in summers and come to lowland in winters.

The population of Gujjars and Bakerwal, who form a considerable vote bank in Rajouri and Poonch, is nearly 38 per cent of these two districts. The total population of the groups as per 2011 Census is over 11.5 lakh in J&K.

As the summers set in by April, Gujjars and Bakerwals start their journey through the Pir Panjal range towards Kashmir. They start their return journey by September-October when higher reaches start getting colder.

Not only Kashmir-based political parties including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) but also the BJP is eyeing the nomadic vote bank this election.

Gujjar and Bakerwal community of J&K was up in arms against the saffron party till recently after Pahari-speaking, Paddaris, Kolis and Gadda Brahmins were included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Gujjars and Bakerwals who already enjoy ST status had claimed that the entry of these groups will eat out their quota. However, the J&K administration separated the 10 per cent of Gujjars and Bakerwals and the Paharis. The ST reservation in J&K will have two headers — one for the newly added communities and the other one for those who were already enjoying reservation under the category.

Javed Rahi, who is a noted tribal researcher, said that the migration cannot stop in any way and has already started from the first week of April.

